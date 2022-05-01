Azerbaijani defense chief meets CEO of Turkish Baykar drone company ahead of major event

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has receivedthe Turkish Baykar drone company’s Technical Director SelcukBayraktar on May 25, Azernews reports, citing the ministry. Welcoming the guest, Hasanov stated that the two nations’military cooperation is based on friendly and brotherly ties thatare constantly growing and strengthening. Hasanov emphasized the importance of such meetings in terms ofdeveloping mutual cooperation, stating that friendly relationsbetween the two nations play an essential role in the developmentof bilateral relations. The importance of holding the TEKNOFEST …

