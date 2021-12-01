Azerbaijan to invest $250m in industrial zones

Published by

By Ayya Lmahamad The acting chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, Elshad Nuriyev, has said that Azerbaijan plans to invest $250 million in industrial zones, Trend reported on December 10. He made the remarks at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh. Nuriyev said that Azerbaijan has five industrial zones and that their main goal is to ensure the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, create and expand new production areas in the country using innovative technologies, and expand the export ma…

