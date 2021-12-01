Azerbaijan to invest $250m in industrial zones

Posted on 49 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad The acting chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, Elshad Nuriyev, has said that Azerbaijan plans to invest $250 million in industrial zones, Trend reported on December 10. He made the remarks at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh. Nuriyev said that Azerbaijan has five industrial zones and that their main goal is to ensure the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, create and expand new production areas in the country using innovative technologies, and expand the export ma…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Brand-New KYMCO AK 550 Takes ‘Super Touring’ Concept to the Next Level
Brand-New KYMCO AK 550 Takes ‘Super Touring’ Concept to the Next Level
31 mins ago
Azerbaijan to invest $250m in industrial zones
49 mins ago
‫ منتدى التسويق الدولي التاسع لشركة CHINT يستكشف كيفية الاستفادة من التقنيات الرقمية في إيجاد عالم خالٍ من الكربون
‫ منتدى التسويق الدولي التاسع لشركة CHINT يستكشف كيفية الاستفادة من التقنيات الرقمية في إيجاد عالم خالٍ من الكربون
2 hours ago
Korea Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is Now Officially Open For a Virtual Tour Guided By K-Pop Group Stray Kids
Korea Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is Now Officially Open For a Virtual Tour Guided By K-Pop Group Stray Kids
4 hours ago
‫ ATFX تحضر مؤتمر iFX Expo 2021 في قبرص
‫ ATFX تحضر مؤتمر iFX Expo 2021 في قبرص
4 hours ago
REFIRE Exhibits Clean Power Solutions through the Cloud at Expo 2020 Dubai
REFIRE Exhibits Clean Power Solutions through the Cloud at Expo 2020 Dubai
5 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.