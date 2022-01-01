Azerbaijan to install 10 seismic stations in Karabakh

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s Republican Center of Seismological Service plans to install 10 seismic stations in Karabakh by 2025, Trend has reported. The director-general of the Republican Seismological Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Prof Gurban Yetirmishli, made the remarks. He stated that the installation of seismic stations is envisaged, first of all, in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar. Noting that Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are a 9-point earthquake zone, Yetirmishli stated that seismic stations which existed in Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Kalbajar were destroyed…

