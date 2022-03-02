Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Europe

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe up to 9.1 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022. The head of the Energy Ministry international cooperation department, Orkhan Zeynalov, made the remarks in an interview with Asia Times. He recalled that Azerbaijan exported 8.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in 2021. “This year we are planning to increase the export up to 9.1 billion cubic meters,” he said. Zeynalov added that Azerbaijan is expected to supply European countries with 11 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. “The more renewable we have, t…

