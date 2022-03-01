Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army

Azer News

By Trend Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The meeting discussed issues of development of bilateral relations, military cooperation, as well as strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Moreover, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the work done to expand bilateral and trilateral joint military cooperation with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey. In the end, the sides emphasized …

