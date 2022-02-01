Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports in 2021

Published by

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $870 million, or 47.2 percent, in 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its January export review. Azerbaijan’s exports totaled $22.2 billion last year, including $2.7 billion in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by $22.9 million to $630.4 million in 2020 compared to 2020. The cotton yarn came in first with $208 million in non-oil exports, followed by gold with $202.5 million and tomatoes with $160.2 million. Non-oil goods worth $877.8 million were export…

