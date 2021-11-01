Avoid family Thanksgiving chaos: Choose unifying dinner topics

Published by

Communities Digital News

WASHINGTON — Let’s face it. Thanksgiving is the most stressful meal of the year. In many households, the guys are screaming at the TV during football. Some aunts and moms are drinking wine and burning the turkey. Far too many teens are arguing about video games and Tik Tok videos. And more than a few little kids happily overfeed the family dog. So how can you minimize more of this potential family Thanksgiving chaos? Here are some ideas for an Uncanceled Thanksgiving list of safe and productive dinner topics. Evading family Thanksgiving chaos: Avoid certain dinner topics at the Thanksgiving ta…

Read More