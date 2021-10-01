ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

Posted on 1 hour ago by tngadmin

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX recently attended the iFX Expo held in Limassol, Cyprus, from 4-6 October 2021.

ATFX attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

Ultimate Fintech organizes the B2B fintech expo to connect top-level executives from companies operating in the FX and fintech sectors.

The expo features executives from leading companies in the technology and liquidity sectors, digital assets and blockchain sectors, retail and institutional brokers, etc.

ATFX participated in the expo via its ATFX Connect fintech arm that primarily targets institutional clients.

The broker’s executives were delighted to participate in the event and connect with other top-level executives from FX and fintech firms.

ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX, focusing on Hedge Funds, Family Offices, B2B, Asset Managers, HNW’s, and spread betting accounts, has reported a quarterly growth of over 30% for its trading volumes for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with Direct Market access to liquidity from T1 bank and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668620/image_iFX_Expo_Cyprus.jpg

RELATED ARTICLES
FIFA and Hisense jointly release announcement: Hisense to be the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA and Hisense jointly release announcement: Hisense to be the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
43 mins ago
ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021
ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021
1 hour ago
‫ارتفاع عائدات STL بنسبة 30% مما يعزز حضورها في المملكة المتحدة، وأوروبا، والولايات المتحدة
‫ارتفاع عائدات STL بنسبة 30% مما يعزز حضورها في المملكة المتحدة، وأوروبا، والولايات المتحدة
4 hours ago
NCCN Works with Polish Health Leaders to Improve Cancer Standardization, Coordination, and Outcomes
NCCN Works with Polish Health Leaders to Improve Cancer Standardization, Coordination, and Outcomes
5 hours ago
‫الشبكة الوطنية الشاملة للسرطان NCCN تعمل مع قادة الصحة البولنديين من أجل تحسين توحيد وتنسيق ونتائج السرطان
‫الشبكة الوطنية الشاملة للسرطان NCCN تعمل مع قادة الصحة البولنديين من أجل تحسين توحيد وتنسيق ونتائج السرطان
5 hours ago
Huawei Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth
Huawei Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth
5 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.