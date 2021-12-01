Ataccama Partners with UST to Transform Enterprise Data Governance

Ataccama is excited to bring on UST as a strategic Value-Added Reseller in North America

TORONTO and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, have announced a partnership to deliver AI-powered data management solutions to enterprise organizations.

The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric delivers high quality data to relevant teams and algorithms with governance, quality, and compliance assured automatically. Together with UST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights for data at scale with unparalleled performance, the broader challenges of provisioning and governing required data in support of business imperatives are addressed simply and efficiently.

“Not only are businesses today generating massive amounts of data, but they are also going through an incredible number of large and small mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, they are facing intense regulatory pressure to track every piece of data for audit, traceability, and privacy compliance. UST’s data management practice will benefit from Ataccama’s best in class capabilities around data governance to provide comprehensive data management with AI-driven approaches for proactive data quality,” said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.

“Ataccama continues to invest in its rapidly growing partner ecosystem to champion customers throughout their data-driven business transformation journeys. We see UST at the forefront of digital transformation with a strong presence in our strategic markets and verticals. They are instrumental in helping ambitious companies plan for and adopt digital ways of operating. We’re excited to bring them on as a strategic partner in North America,” stated Afshin Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer, Ataccama North America.

About Ataccama

Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security, and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients’ organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 28,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com