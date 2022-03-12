Army commemorates March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov The Azerbaijani army conducted a series of events to commemorate the 104th anniversary of March 31 – the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, the Defence Ministry has reported. The commemoration events were held under Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov’s instruction in the Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions of the army. A minute of silence was observed at the start of the events to honor the memory of the genocide victims, as well as national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity o…

