Ankara urges Yerevan to accept Baku’s proposals for normalizing ties

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Presidential Administration has urged Armenia to accept Azerbaijan’s five basic principles for normalizing relations, Trend has reported. It stressed that these principles are a real push for regional peace and development, and their implementation is in Armenia’s best interests. The Presidential Administration emphasized the importance of “opening of transport and communications, building other relevant communications, and establishing cooperation in other areas of mutual interest” for Armenia. The statement also acknowledged Turkey’s ongoing support for Azerbaijan’…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey’s TESIAD, Azerbaijan’s National Confederation of Entrepreneurs establish joint coordination center
1 hour ago
Ankara urges Yerevan to accept Baku’s proposals for normalizing ties
1 hour ago
Fourth round of peace talks on hold as Russia’s assault intensifies
15 hours ago
Erdogan, Mitsotakis emphasize importance of Turkey-Greek coop
16 hours ago
Ford accelerates electric car push in Europe
17 hours ago
UN Chief Guterres thanks Turkey for peace efforts for Ukraine
19 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.