Ankara urges Yerevan to accept Baku’s proposals for normalizing ties

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Presidential Administration has urged Armenia to accept Azerbaijan’s five basic principles for normalizing relations, Trend has reported. It stressed that these principles are a real push for regional peace and development, and their implementation is in Armenia’s best interests. The Presidential Administration emphasized the importance of “opening of transport and communications, building other relevant communications, and establishing cooperation in other areas of mutual interest” for Armenia. The statement also acknowledged Turkey’s ongoing support for Azerbaijan’…

