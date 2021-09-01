Anaqua Delivers Enhanced IP Management to Bausch Health

Anaqua’s AQX platform to provide patent and trademark management with integrated IP analytics

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property management technology provider, today announced that Bausch Health Companies Inc. has selected Anaqua’s AQX platform to deliver enhanced IP management across the health care products company’s global operations.

Bausch Health will be using Anaqua’s AQX as their primary IP management system – both for patent and trademark management – replacing their previous IP services provider. Bausch Health will take advantage of Anaqua’s broad range of IP offerings including AcclaimIP for patent analytics, Anaqua Services for patent annuities and trademark renewals, as well as AQX modules for IP contract and financial management.

Commented Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua: “Bausch Health is an innovative health care company delivering on its commitment to help people around the world. We are proud to be working with them and to better serve their valuable IP assets through Anaqua’s enhanced innovation and IP management solutions.”

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Associate Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com

