Algerian football player Sofiane Loukar dies during match

Algerian footballer Sofiane Loukar died Saturday after suffering a head injury in a lower division match.

Public radio station, Radio Algerienne, said the injury occurred when the MC Saida central defender's head hit the ground after competing for an aerial ball with an ASM Oran player in the Algerian Ligue 2 match.

Following his injury in the first half, Loukar received medical help and returned to the pitch. But he collapsed minutes later.

The 30-year-old player was then reported to have died.

Loukar's compatriot Andy Delort, who is a Nice forward, offered his condolences on Twitter to his family and his MC Saida teammates.

Source: Anadolu Agency

