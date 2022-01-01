Affiliates Flock to Seal Partnerships with Malaysia Healthcare at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry led by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), welcomed more new partnerships at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged with renowned players such as International Assistance Sdn Bhd (IASB) and HADID International Services (HADID). These partnerships will further allow the industry to gain new customer pipelines for the industry while building brand presence for Malaysia Healthcare in ASEAN markets through IASB and Middle Eastern markets.

“Having successfully navigated the pandemic over the past 18 months, we recognise how crucial it is to form strategic partnerships to catalyse industry recovery moving into 2022. It is key for Malaysia Healthcare to identify and join forces with partners who share the same value system and commitment towards service excellence and upholding safety standards. Thus, it is an honour for Malaysia Healthcare to collaborate with IASB and HADID as we jointly provide access to a safe, trusted, world-class quality, and seamless patient experiences for healthcare travellers,” said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

Known for delivering world-class quality healthcare services which are both easily accessible and competitively affordable, Malaysia is fortifying its healthcare offerings through its’ position as the Fertility and Cardiology Hubs of Asia, Cancer Care Centre of Excellence and Hepatitis C Treatment Hub of Asia. Malaysia has been recognised as the “Destination of the Year” by the International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) for four years (2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020) and the “Best Country in the World for Healthcare” based on International Living’s Global Retirement Index from 2015 to 2021.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

