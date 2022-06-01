A UBI program initiated by Jax.Network is launched

Posted on 4 hours ago by tngadmin

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jax.Network, a blockchain company building an energy-standard monetary system, initiated a universal basic income (UBI) program via JaxCorp DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization created specifically for this purpose. The goals of a program are to alleviate poverty and replace other need-based social programs that potentially require greater bureaucratic involvement.

Run on smart contracts, the UBI initiative allows the DAO to distribute a minimum amount of funds to everyone who applies for it in a decentralized and secure way. Ideally, it is a guaranteed income that users receive to cover their basic needs, like food and shelter. At the moment, the first 10,000 people can get free $10 as an advance, which will be deducted from the future UBI payouts.

At the initial stages, the UBI amount is forecasted to be higher for early adopters. With the wider awareness of the program, it may decrease a bit; however, creators expect some people to join the program as donors and donate funds to sustain the relevant UBI level. As the UBI initiative is funded by the fees collected from transactions carried out in stablecoins created on the Jax.Money platform, higher volumes can also become a major booster of the UBI payouts in the future. Thus, everyone who supports UBI should switch to JAX Dollar (JAXUD) and JAX Rupee (JAXRE) in order to keep the work going.

“We aim at building a society, where individuals have the freedom to do whatever they choose, so long as they do not infringe upon other people’s rights and liberties. Thus, UBI becomes a cornerstone for bringing our philosophical vision into life,” Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network shared in a comment.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

CONTACT Viktoriya Nechyporuk, Marketing Communications Lead
COMPANY Jax.Network
PHONE +380 67 657 0029
EMAIL viktoriya@jax.net
WEB https://jax.network

RELATED ARTICLES
Türkiye topple Faroe Islands 4-0 in UEFA Nations League opener
Türkiye topple Faroe Islands 4-0 in UEFA Nations League opener
2 days ago
Real Madrid basketball team’s head coach Laso suffers heart attack
Real Madrid basketball team’s head coach Laso suffers heart attack
2 days ago
Hungary stun England 1-0 in UEFA Nations League, historic win for hosts
Hungary stun England 1-0 in UEFA Nations League, historic win for hosts
2 days ago
German tennis player Zverev says he has torn ligaments in right ankle
German tennis player Zverev says he has torn ligaments in right ankle
2 days ago
Rafael Nadal wins 2022 French Open, seals 22nd Grand Slam title
Rafael Nadal wins 2022 French Open, seals 22nd Grand Slam title
2 days ago
UEFA issues apology over treatment of Real Madrid, Liverpool fans at Champions League final
UEFA issues apology over treatment of Real Madrid, Liverpool fans at Champions League final
3 days ago

Calendar

June 2022
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.