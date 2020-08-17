ZTE to launch the world’s first 5G smartphone with under-display camera on September 1, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063,SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that it will launch ZTE Axon 20 5G in China on September 1, 2020. The device will be the world’s first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring under-display camera, marking another milestone in ZTE’s exploration of the true full display smartphone.

Aiming to continuously provide consumers with unprecedented user experiences, ZTE is committed to accelerating the development of innovative technologies. ZTE has achieved numerous breakthroughs in the field of smartphone displays, including launching the world’s first pressure-sensitive display, the world’s first naked-eye 3D display smartphone, as well as the world’s first foldable dual-screen smartphone.

In 2019, ZTE took the lead in launching the first commercial 5G smartphone, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, in China, the Nordic countries and the Middle East. The device features a compact, uniquely curved display employing the advanced Oncell-Metal Mesh and COP packaging technologies.

All the major industry players have been working on the under-display camera smartphone. Consumers have also witnessed the evolution of smartphone display forms from notch display, water-drop notch display, pop-up selfie camera smartphone, to hole punch display.

By launching the world’s first 5G smartphone with under-display camera, ZTE will further promote the development of display technologies in the smartphone industry, thereby bringing a revolutionized experiences to all consumers.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

