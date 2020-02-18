ZTE Releases Industry Unique SuperDSS Solution for Tri-RAT Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released its SuperDSS solution, the industry’s unique solution for tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing. It is a big innovation step forward of the Magic Radio Pro solution in the 5G era to achieve multi-RAT spectrum sharing when legacy FDD bands are getting refarmed for 5G. Capable of dynamic spectrum sharing among both 2G/4G/5G and 3G/4G/5G, SuperDSS is an ideal way of fast 5G deployment and at the same time offering legacy voice service experiences over 1800MHz or 2100MHz band, so as to maximize spectrum return on investment.

ZTE leverages its cutting-edge technologies and rich commercial deployment experiences in the field of spectrum sharing to launch this tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, as a part of its famous Magic Radio Pro solution, in addition to the dual-RAT ones, offering operators with much more flexibility of 5G deployment, leading technology innovation in this field once again.

ZTE’s SuperDSS supports 2G/4G/5G or 3G/4G/5G full dynamic sharing at the same time over 1800MHz or 2100MHz band, for use of spectrum also by 2G or 3G on demand while giving as many spectrum resources as possible for LTE and NR, which offers both legacy voice service and 5G service with optimal balance. Taking 20MHz bandwidth as an example, at least one UMTS carrier is reserved for UMTS users’ voice requirement, so the 4G/5G DSS can only be performed in 15MHz bandwidth, while with ZTE SuperDSS, 3G, 4G and 5G can share all of the 20MHz bandwidth, and the UMTS carrier bandwidth can be adjusted in real time according to service requirements.

ZTE Magic Radio Pro solution is the industry’s most comprehensive multi-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, offering dynamic spectrum sharing for up to seven scenarios with five radio access technologies (GSM, UMTS, LTE, NB-IoT and NR). As a leader of innovation in this field, ZTE has accumulated rich experiences in multi-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing since 2014, helping operators improve user experiences and market competitiveness and enabling smooth phase-out of legacy technologies and smooth phase-in of new ones with great improvement of investment efficiency for the operators.

