ZRG Global Talent Advisory Establishes Presence in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG, a New Jersey-based global talent advisory firm, has established a critical presence in Dubai, UAE. With this office, the firm now has team members positioned in key global markets on five continents. The office will be led by Natalie Sleiman, Managing Director and EMEA Lead for the firm’s Professional & Technology Services practice.

Following successful expansion in South America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, ZRG is now positioned to deliver their tech-enabled analytic suite of talent management solutions to the Gulf region.

“Dubai is a crucial financial and cultural hub,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Our team here is ready to deliver ZRG’s data driven talent advisory service to clients in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, alongside our colleagues in the Americas, Europe, and Australia.”

ZRG’s expanded service offerings include Organizational Culture Assessment, Consulting and transformation through their Walking the Talk division. Their Brimstone Consulting division further adds leadership alignment and acceleration, bringing clients an end-to-end talent solution. The company also serves clients in over two dozen industry and functional practices, including media, sports and entertainment powerhouses, TurnkeyZRG and Sucherman Group.

“Natalie Sleiman brings an outstanding record of leadership in the tech sector to ZRG. Her knowledge of the business landscape of the Middle East will help our clients worldwide as we build in this vital market,” said Abe Doctor, Managing Partner and Global Professional & Technology Services Practice Group Leader.

“Our Dubai office has deep expertise in numerous industry verticals,” adds Sleiman. “Cross-border, cross-industry, and cross-cultural collaboration are all part of what makes ZRG special, and we’re eager to serve our clients talent needs here and across the globe.”

The firm celebrated its new presence in Dubai International Financial Center with a grand opening reception at the Capital Club on October 24.

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

