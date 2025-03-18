Zoom Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

The AI-first open work platform joins the ranks of Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for the second year in a row. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“Inclusion on the 2025 Fast Company List of the Most Innovative Companies for the second year in a row is a recognition of the vision, leadership, and dedication of our teams to continually advance Zoom’s AI-first open work platform to enable human connection, ” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “At Zoom, we are reshaping the way people collaborate with AI at the core. This recognition is a testament to the speed and scale of our innovation as we meet our customers where they are, helping them work smarter, collaborate better, and achieve more.”

Zoom has evolved from a video meetings company into an open AI-first work platform built for human connection, helping customers accelerate their productivity, reimagine teamwork, and create seamless customer experiences with Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services.

Just yesterday at Enterprise Connect, Zoom announced the expansion of AI Companion across its entire platform with agentic skills, agents, and models to deliver high-quality results and help users improve productivity, get more work done, and strengthen relationships.

Additionally, Zoom continues to enhance its Zoom Business Services suite for marketing, customer care, and sales, which includes AI-first solutions that are tightly integrated with Zoom Workplace and designed to help customer-facing employees strengthen customer relationships and improve customer experiences.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

