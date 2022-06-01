Zoom Hires Matthew Saxon as Chief People Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Matthew Saxon will join the company as its Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Saxon brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and people operations. He was most recently the Vice President of People Operations at Meta, and previously was Senior Vice President of Compensation, HR Operations, and Shared Services at Humana. Saxon will lead Zoom’s people experience team and report to Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer.

Zoom has experienced rapid growth in its workforce to meet the demands of its customers and business worldwide. Saxon will help Zoom’s continued growth and help scale all elements of the organization including culture, organizational design, talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, employee experience, and infrastructure.

“Our Zoomies are at the core of everything we do, and we know that having the right leader in place to help shape the future of Zoom’s workforce will allow us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs. We are excited to welcome Matthew, who has a deep understanding of the complexities today’s workforce is facing, and we are confident that his skill set will help elevate and strengthen Zoom as we navigate the next phase of work together,” said Bawa.

“I was drawn to Zoom’s clarity in its core value of care. It is obvious in everything the company does, but most importantly, it’s clear the leadership team genuinely cares about employees. Zoom has completely transformed the way people and businesses connect, and I’m excited to help drive the company forward by elevating and advocating for our employees. Together, Zoom will continue to lead and demonstrate how companies can thrive to drive successful business outcomes,” said Saxon.

About Matthew Saxon

Matthew Saxon leads the People Experience team at Zoom, ensuring that the core value of Care is reflected in the company’s approach to benefits; compensation; diversity, equity, and inclusion; recruitment; culture; and employee experiences. He brings with him over two decades of experience in the HR field, serving most recently as Vice President of People Operations at Meta, where he helped develop the strategic people roadmap and led the delivery of programs and services supporting significant increases in headcount and company growth. He was also Senior Vice President of Compensation, HR Operations, and Shared Services for Humana Inc., and held several leadership positions at Motorola, Inc., including Vice President of Total Rewards and Vice President of Human Resources for Asia Pacific and Middle East.

