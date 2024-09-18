Zoom and Mitel announce strategic partnership to deliver differentiated AI-first hybrid communications and collaboration solution for enterprises worldwide

Mitel selects Zoom to jointly develop an exclusive hybrid offering with bi-directional capabilities between Zoom Workplace and Mitel communications platforms; enables Mitel customers with a path to transition to Zoom UCaaS on their terms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Mitel , a global leader in business communications, announced a strategic partnership designed to empower enterprises worldwide with a unique hybrid cloud solution that combines Zoom Workplace and Zoom AI Companion with Mitel’s flagship communications platform in a modern, deeply integrated communication experience. The partnership will address growing enterprise demand for hybrid unified communications (UC) deployments with a “best-of-both-worlds” solution that delivers security and control for mission-critical communications alongside exceptional collaboration to enhance business productivity. The partnership will introduce a Zoom-first experience within Mitel’s hybrid portfolio, including access to the full Zoom Workplace platform, which works seamlessly with existing Mitel investments.

Modern work continues to evolve, with 82% of leaders planning to make their working styles more flexible in the next two years.* As these changes and the desire to improve employee productivity and customer engagement accelerate, the demand for greater flexibility and modern collaboration solutions is increasing. Enterprises need AI-first solutions that will help drive their business forward, while also maintaining a level of control, regulatory compliance, and security for their mission-critical communications. This complex balance of control and flexibility is prompting 91% of enterprises to prioritize a hybrid approach for their business communications.**

Leveraging Mitel’s Common Communication Framework , the unique Zoom-Mitel offering will deliver a fully embedded, feature-rich experience without add-ons or plug-ins, including UC and mobile app integration, hardware device-level integration, and advanced business process capabilities like bi-directional presence, call-to-video escalation, and centralized user provisioning and administration. Additionally, users will gain access to Zoom Phone with embedded support for Mitel PBX platforms, whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud. It also creates a compelling opportunity for Mitel’s more than 70 million global end-users to elevate their collaboration experience by allowing them to seamlessly access Zoom AI Companion***, Meetings, Team Chat, and more while leveraging their existing Mitel investments.

Partnership highlights:

Establishes Zoom as Mitel’s exclusive UCaaS offering within its overall UC portfolio for customers of all sizes.

Enables Mitel’s sales teams and over 7,000 partners globally to cross-sell the Zoom-first experience as a core part of the unique hybrid solution or to help customers migrate to Zoom if UCaaS is their preferred deployment model.

Enables Zoom sales teams to sell Mitel’s award-winning devices for Mitel hybrid customers requiring physical endpoints.

Supports growing customer demand for hybrid capabilities that “just work” across on-premises and private and public cloud models, offering flexibility, security, and control within the enterprise.

Provides on-premises enterprise companies an opportunity to introduce industry-leading collaboration capabilities through a model and pace that suits their needs.

“As organizations continue to prioritize hybrid UC deployments, it is critical that users across the globe have access to AI-first, reliable, and seamless collaboration solutions. Together, Zoom and Mitel are now able to address the largest segment of today’s communications market, particularly in EMEA, strengthening growth potential and enabling more users worldwide to reimagine the ways in which they work,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “Like Zoom, Mitel has a customer-first approach where providing a best-in-class, collaborative working environment is of the utmost importance. I look forward to watching this partnership progress and continuing to work closely with Mitel to meet the evolving needs of our users.”

“Effective communication and collaboration are the lifeblood of modern organizations, but they become transformative when tailored to meet each customer’s unique business objectives. Flexibility and choice are at the heart of every Mitel solution and partnering with Zoom strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise for customers around the world,” said Tarun Loomba, president and CEO of Mitel. “Zoom has a deep understanding of the enterprise market and the flexibility required to support the complex, nuanced needs of today’s distributed workforce. As hybrid communications emerge as the future of business, we see this partnership as a catalyst for driving innovation and growth, together with the Zoom team.”

The joint solution will be generally available for customers in the first half of 2025. Advanced capabilities are underway as part of the multi-phase partnership plan, and continued enhancements are being planned.

“This partnership recognizes the value of hybrid communications. The reality of modern business, today, is that requirements will change and get more complex,” said Dave Michels, founder and lead analyst, TalkingPointz. “Mitel offers powerful private cloud and single-tenant voice solutions, and Zoom has excellent enterprise video and team chat. Together, they create a seamless solution without putting an integration burden on the customer. This partnership brings the best of hybrid communication to market for those looking not to sacrifice flexibility, control, and resiliency, globally.”

* According to an August 2024 global survey conducted by Zoom and Reworked INSIGHTS titled, “ Navigating the Future of Work: Global Perspectives on Hybrid Models and Technology .”

** According to a June 2024 global survey of 1,954 organizations conducted by Mitel and Techaisle.

***Included at no additional cost with the paid services assigned to Zoom accounts. Zoom AI Companion may not be available for all regions and industry verticals.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.

