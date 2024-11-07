Zenas BioPharma to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies, today announced the Company’s participation at the following healthcare investor conferences:

Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 12, 2024, in Boston, MA

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2024 presentation at 4:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. GDT, in London

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 presentation at 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. ET, in Miami, FL

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 4, 2024 presentation at 1:20 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. ET, in Coral Gables, FL

Live webcasts and archived replays of the Company’s presentations at the Jefferies, Citi and Evercore conferences can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the Zenas BioPharma website.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas’ lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s mechanism of action and chronic dosing regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on X at @ZenasBioPharma and LinkedIn.

