Zelenskyy Claims Putin Aims to Prolong War, Not Engage in Peace Talks

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in prolonging the war rather than engaging in negotiations for peace. In a video message addressing the nation, Zelenskyy provided updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Anadolu Agency, Zelenskyy alleged that Russia continues its military cooperation with North Korea, stating, “We now know-as our intelligence reports-that the Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities. Their cooperation with North Korea will be expanding. Unfortunately, Moscow is spreading modern technologies-war technologies-to that region, including drone technology.” He added that this indicates Putin’s preparations for continuing the war, not just against Ukraine, but on a broader scale, with plans to increase the Russian army by more than a hundred thousand soldiers.

Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of sharing these developments with Ukraine’s allies, highlighting the importance of strengthening defense across Europe. He noted that the goal of allocating 5% of GDP for defense would remain crucial for European countries. Zelenskyy also mentioned that Ukraine had received French Mirage fighter jets this week, which are now contributing to the country’s defense efforts.

In coordination with key allies, Ukraine is preparing a schedule of meetings with partners from America, Europe, and the Islamic world. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to those assisting Ukraine, affirming the continuation of collaborative efforts for the country’s defense.