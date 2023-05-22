Zelenskyy calls for ‘maximum attention’ to Ukraine’s defense ahead of Christmas

ISTANBUL: As Western support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia is perceived to be waning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for his country to exert "maximum attention" to the country's defense ahead of Christmas. 'Everyone in our state should remember that this time is a time for concentration, a time for work, a time to be able to relax afterwards,' Zelenskyy said in an evening video address. Particularly pointing out the country's front line regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Zelenskyy called for 'maximum efforts for the sake of the state.' 'Maximum energy for Ukraine to be able to achieve its goals. I thank everyone who lives in this way. Who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine,' Zelenskyy said. He claimed that according to Ukrainian intelligence there was a slow-down in Russia's defense industry. 'The enemy's plans, the work of the Russian defense industry - there are signals that they are slowing down. We will help them to slow down even more,' he said. Earlier in the day, Russian chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said repelling Kyiv's much anticipated counteroffensive was the main task of the Russian armed forces in 2023, which has been successfully completed. Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022. Source: Anadolu Agency