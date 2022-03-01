Zelensky tells EU to ‘prove you are with us’ by backing membership

Published by

DPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Parliament to support his country’s membership in the European Union in an emotional appeal via video link on Tuesday. “We have proven our strengths. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are,” Zelensky told his audience of EU lawmakers, many of whom wore blue-and-yellow ribbons in the colours of Ukraine’s flag and held signs reading “We Stand With Ukraine.” “Prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you indeed are Europeans,” Zelensky told the special sitting convened to…

Read More