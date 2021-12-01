Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag’s iconic T10 moments converted into NFTs

– Rario drops NFT pack for cricket fans featuring moments from Abu Dhabi T10

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — World’s first officially licensed Cricket NFT platform, Rario announced a new NFT pack drop featuring iconic moments from the last 4 editions of the Abu Dhabi T10.

In a much-awaited development, fans will be able to buy, trade and collect NFTs featuring Indian cricket stars for the first time on the platform. The latest drop, which will be available on 14th December, contains winning moments from Indian legends like Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag, as well as international stars like Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle.

Signifying the growing popularity of cricket NFTs globally, Rario’s previous pack drops have seen a tremendous fan response, with a Caribbean Premier League pack selling out within two hours from its launch.

Now, the platform has partnered with Abu Dhabi T10 to mint exclusive NFTs from the world’s only 10-over cricket tournament that brings together some of the biggest players to compete in cricket’s fastest format every year.

The latest NFT collection is expected to create ripples in the ecosystem as it is the first to feature fan-favourite Indian cricketers, including Zaheer Khan whose NFT centred, online banter with Wasim Jaffer and Smriti Mandhana went viral last month.

With no dearth of unforgettable action in the Abu Dhabi T10, the pack contains several moments that cricket fans will be eager to own and collect. Some of the highlights that are expected to be the most popular picks include –

Shahid Afridi’s hat-trick – Pakhtoons’ Captain Shahid Afridi bowled a brilliant googly to trap India legend Sehwag to complete his hat-trick, which was also the first-ever hat-trick in the history of the T10 League.

– Pakhtoons’ Captain Shahid Afridi bowled a brilliant googly to trap India legend Sehwag to complete his hat-trick, which was also the first-ever hat-trick in the history of the T10 League. Zaheer Khan’s yorker – Delhi Bulls’ Zaheer Khan bowled a brilliant yorker to castle Qalandars’ Peter Trego in the fourth over of their Abu Dhabi T10 2019 match.

– Delhi Bulls’ Zaheer Khan bowled a brilliant yorker to castle Qalandars’ Peter Trego in the fourth over of their Abu Dhabi T10 2019 match. Eoin Morgan’s half-century – Kerala Kings’ Captain Eoin Morgan pulled a slightly short delivery by Punjabi Legends’ Ravi Bopara for a six to bring up a half-century off just 14 balls, helping his team win the inaugural season of the league.

Speaking on the new pack drop, Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa, said, “This is the most exciting NFT drop till date, not just for us but also for the fans who finally have the chance to own moments from legendary Indian cricketers. Since our launch this year, we have witnessed an overwhelming response from cricket fans around the world, which clearly shows the appetite and potential for NFTs in the sport. This is no longer just the future of cricket fandom, but it is rapidly becoming the present. We are delighted to usher in this new chapter in the sport.”

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi T10 Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk also added, “Abu Dhabi T10 is the most dynamic cricket league in the world, with a format that appeals to a growing audience day by day. We are always planning ahead and trying to evolve our game for the needs of the future. Hence, we are very excited to see the launch of our first NFT collection on Rario. There are numerous, unmissable moments from our league that cricket fans have cherished over the years, and I am delighted that they will now be immortalised as digital collectibles.”

