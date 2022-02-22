You’re invited! Baby shower planned to help animals arriving at this N.J. wildlife refuge

Published by

NJ.com

It’s not often you see items like leather safety gloves, freeze-dried brine shrimp, and bug spray on a baby shower wishlist — but this isn’t your typical baby shower either. Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford is holding its third annual Wildlife Baby Shower Sunday, Feb. 27, as it prepares for the upcoming arrival of thousands of injured and orphaned wild animals at its Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital. “We take in everything from baby field mice all the way up to whitetail deer, fawns, coyotes and foxes,” said Heather Evans, assistant director of wildlife rehabilitation and voluntee…

