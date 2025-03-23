Yemen’s Houthis Report Fresh US Airstrikes on Al-Hudaydah Airport, Marib Province

Sana’a: The Houthi group said Saturday that new US airstrikes targeted the Al Hudaydah International Airport in western Yemen and Marib province in the east.

According to Anadolu Agency, ‘A new American aggression targeted Al Hudaydah Airport with three airstrikes,’ Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV wrote on X. The channel later said five additional airstrikes targeted the Majzar district in Marib province. The broadcaster did not provide details about casualties or damage from the attacks.

US President Donald Trump said last week he had ordered a “decisive and powerful” attack against the Houthis. In response, the group said Thursday that Trump’s threats “will not deter them from supporting Gaza,” as they resumed missile and drone attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea. It came alongside Israel’s renewed assault on the Gaza Strip since early Tuesday.

By Thursday evening, American airstrikes in Yemen had killed 79 people and injured more than 100, including women and children, according to Houthi statements. The group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

It halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas but threatened to resume the assaults when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.