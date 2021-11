Yashat sends six more war veterans to Turkey for treatment

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during last year’s 44-day Karabakh war, continues to send seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment. Six more veterans – Zohrabli Tabriz, Aliyev Heydar, Rahimov Rashad, Musayev Vadim, Salayev Namiq and Mabudlu Shaban will receive treatment in Turkey. The foundation will monitor the veterans’ treatment until their full recovery. To date, 150 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of 108 of them has already been successfully completed and they…

Read More