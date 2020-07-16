Xsight Systems and Bayanat Engineering Qatar Partner to Deploy RunWize™ FOD Detection Solution at Hamad International Airport

DOHA, Qatar, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hamad International Airport (HIA), awarded Bayanat Engineering Qatar the deployment of Xsight Systems’ RunWize™ Foreign Object & Debris (FOD) detection system. HIA is currently ranked as the third best airport in the world by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020 and serves as Qatar Airways’ international hub.

Xsight Systems, the leading global provider of advanced runway safety solutions, have partnered with Bayanat Engineering Qatar, a leading airport systems integrator in the Gulf and North Africa, to deliver an intelligent Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) at HIA, part of the airport’s plan to elevate its safety measures and acquire the latest and most advanced runway technologies. RunWize™ will be implemented on the airport’s two parallel runways, one of them being one of the longest in the world at 4,850 meters in length.

Xsight Systems RunWize™ solution provides real-time, automated FOD detection, location, identification and classification, chosen and defined by HIA as a Tier 1 system to take a major part in the airport’s robust eco-system harmonized with other critical interfaces at HIA. This will ensure full runway coverage and ascription capabilities for guaranteed runway safety and operational efficiency during take-off and landing by using sophisticated image and radar processing algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ioannis Metsovitis, Senior Vice President of Operations at HIA, stated: “HIA champions the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to ensure operational efficiency. The Runway Debris Monitoring System is one of such intelligent safety solution implemented at our airport to accelerate our digital transformation. HIA partners with the world’s leading technology experts to implement the latest innovations and intelligent solutions to ensure the highest levels of passenger experience and safety.”

Yaniv Mendelson, VP Sales of Xsight Systems Inc., said: “We are proud to have Xsight’s RunWize™ recognized as a critical and integral part of HIA’s advanced eco-system to fully integrate and complement other critical systems. This prime function of the RunWize™ within HIA serves as an evidence to the importance the airport attributes to improving safety and efficiency during the take-off and landing operation.”

Hasan Ezzeddine, General Manager at BEQ: “As one of the prime partners for HIA, we supply latest advanced technologies and the installation and maintenance to upgrade existing capabilities of the aviation sector towards achieving the supreme operation performance. We ensure the availability of the leading product for our customer with outstanding end-to-end execution. Our commitment is to the deliver the outstanding service to provide and improve leading safety standards.”

About Xsight Systems

Founded in 2005 Xsight Systems developed advanced runway hazard detection solutions with nearly 1,100 sensors deployed on runways worldwide. Xsight’s proprietary solution RunWize™ provides an automatic and continuous detection to minimize the damages to aircrafts caused by hazards, allowing safer and more efficient runway operations.

Xsight Systems commercially installed in Boston Logan International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in addition, Xsight systems is deployed in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport in China. Xsight Systems exceeds and complies with regulatory requirements worldwide (ICAO, FAA, CAAC, EASA), while also providing tools to comply with the upcoming Global Reporting Format (GRF) set by ICAO. www.xsightsys.com

About Bayanat Engineering Qatar

BEQ is a key player in the aviation sector in Middle East and North Africa having delivered over 1,000 projects in its 20 years of dedicated airport solutions expertise in several airports. BEQ is specialized in Air Traffic Management, Airside and Terminal systems, with the deployment and integration of a wide range of complex solutions attending the needs of airport authorities, air navigation service providers, civil aviation authorities, and military and defense. qatar.bayanatengineering.com

About Hamad International Airport

HIA, the gateway to Qatar and the World.

Positioned at the edge of the Arabian Gulf, Hamad International Airport’s tranquil waterside setting provides a perfect backdrop for its stylish architectural elements, underpinned by advanced airport systems in line with its “Smart Airport” vision. Operating 24/7, the airport features two runways, a state-of-the-art air traffic control tower and currently processes 30 million passengers per year and 360,000 aircraft per year. With over 40,000 square meters of combined retail, food and beverage facilities, unmatched spa facilities and a collection of unique art pieces from internationally acclaimed artists, HIA is a destination on its own, designed for the modern traveler.

HIA is undertaking an expansion to meet the growing demand for air travel and enhance its position as the preferred gateway for travel. It will deliver on the promise of the “airport-of-the-future” by enhancing the multi-dimensional offerings by integrating a refreshing environment of lush greenery with contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities under one expansive terminal.

HIA’s commercial and operational functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

HIA is classified as a five-star airport by Skytrax and currently holds the “Third Best Airport in the World,” “Best Airport in the Middle East” and “Best Staff Service in the Middle East” titles.

