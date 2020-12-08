Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Xinhua Silk Road: 2020 International Fashion Week staged in east China's Jinan on December 5-7

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 2020 International Fashion Week was held from December 5 to 7 in Jinan, capital city of east China’s Shandong Province, releasing the latest haute couture fashion works by designers from home and abroad.

The models display the Himalaya-themed haute couture fashion works designed by the well-known fashion designer Guo Pei during the 2020 International Fashion Week on December 5.

The event, jointly hosted by the Asian Couture Federation (ACF) and the Jinan Municipal Government, attracted many celebrities including Chinese actors Ge You and Liang Tian, as well as Ma Weidu, a well-known culture scholar.

During the event, Guo Pei, Lawrence Xu, Xiong Ying and many other designers from home and abroad released their latest haute couture fashion works. Yumi Katsura, a famous Japanese designer, expressed her congratulations via an online video and participated in the event by a static presentation.

In addition to the release of fashion works, exchange activities including a gathering show were also held during the event for young designers from China, Japan, Republic of Korea and other countries.

As a province with advantages in textile and garment industries, Shandong has a large number of relevant leading enterprises and well-known brands.

During the fashion week, Shandong’s Dishang Group brought a designer collection show and established a Dishang DCCM Haute Couture Experience Center in Jinan; Yantai Mingyuan Home Textile Co., Ltd. held the designer forum and the award ceremony of International Home Textile Creative Design Competition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318113.html

