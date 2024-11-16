Xi Jinping Criticizes Efforts To Hinder Global Economic Cooperation at APEC Summit.

LIMA: Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized attempts to obstruct economic cooperation and disrupt global interdependence, labeling such actions as “backpedaling.” Xi delivered these remarks during his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2024, as reported by a media outlet.

According to Anadolu Agency, Xi underscored that despite various challenges, economic globalization remains a dominant trend. His comments were made during his visit to Peru, where he arrived on Thursday for a state visit and to participate in the APEC summit, following an invitation from President Dina Boluarte.

During his time in Peru, Xi is set to engage in discussions with outgoing US President Joe Biden and other global leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on the summit’s sidelines. Following his engagements in Peru, Xi will visit Brazil next week to attend the G20 summit in Rio.