XCMG Sends Off 400 Units of Flagship Products to Countries of the Belt and Road Initiative.

XUZHOU, China, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) has sailed off more than 400 units of construction machinery equipment on February 18 from China, which will be arriving in countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) including Southeast Asian countries and Russia shortly.

This batch export included products of various categories including excavators, loaders, graders and cranes, will be travelling along the Maritime Silk Road to bring aid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help the economic recovery in those countries.

XCMG has achieved continuous success in the markets of BRI’s participating countries since 2013, providing world-class products and technical support to clients worldwide.

“In recent years, XCMG actively supports our overseas allies in speeding up their infrastructure construction. We’ve customized various solutions to suit the different working conditions of each region, while ceaselessly improving our local after-sales services by setting up professional service teams to guarantee the equipment’s smooth and reliable operation,” said Liu Jiansen, VP of XCMG and GM of XCMG Import and Export Ltd.

In the meantime, XCMG delivered 48 units of customized lorry-mounted cranes to Russia in February, which have stood out in the global market for leading quality and reliable service. In 2020, XCMG saw a 68 percent growth in the sales of lorry-mounted cranes.

The three models, SQS157ARU, SQ175ARU and SQS200ARU, are known for their high cold resistance, super-long arm lengths and super lifting capabilities. The added automatic telescopic drill pile and hanging basket also achieves multipurpose functionality.

In order to adapt to the complex local construction conditions, the cranes all use low-temperature resistant electrical equipment and steel wire ropes. XCMG also solved the technical bottleneck of multi-cylinder sequential expansion and contraction, which ensures stable and powerful horizontal expansion and contraction. Meanwhile, XCMG’s self-developed load-bearing telescopic hoisting control technology effectively prevents crane damage caused by overload and excess distance.

“Committed to high-quality development, the core of XCMG’s three-step international strategy is to bring ‘Advanced and Endurable’ products and services to our clients,” Liu said.

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 78 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world’s construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

