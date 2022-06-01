XCMG Drilling Rigs Support Public Transportation and Hydraulic Engineering Infrastructures in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG (SHE:000425) drilling rigs, including XR400, XR400E and XR360, are deployed to multiple construction projects to support the local public transportation and hydraulic engineering infrastructure development.

“XCMG is committed to providing the advanced construction technologies and high-end construction equipment that would achieve mutually complementary growth with our international partners, we also persist in serving with the well-rounded aftersales services,” said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG was among the earliest Chinese construction companies to enter the African market. In Nairobi, Kenya, XCMG’s rotary drilling rigs XR360 and XR400E are participating in the construction of the airport express way, the fully-closed and full interchange road adopts Kenya’s A-level national road standard and China’s I-grade bridge load standard, with two-way four/six lanes and design speed of 80 kilometers/hour.

Upon completion, the express way will effectively improve the traffic conditions of the Nairobi Airport section and greatly improve the road traffic capacity of the major interchange hubs, further promoting the economic exchanges between different urban areas across Nairobi.

In Kenya’s Garissa County, the Bura diversion irrigation project of the country’s National Irrigation Board is currently under construction. The 100-kilometer-long project will introduce the water from the Tana River to the farmlands to boost the agricultural yield in the Bura region, and XCMG’s XR400E rotary drilling rig is improving the construction speed significantly.

The model has a working height of 26 to 27 meters, and a weight of 120 tons, it can reach 103 meters in depth and 2.8 meters of maximum diameter of the pile foundation hole. The XR400E is the largest rotary drilling rig introduced to the East African market. Guaranteeing reliable performance, broad operation range and high construction efficiency, it’s being used in many major projects across Kenya.

In the meantime, XCMG Foundation’s XDN1500-R pipe jacking machine jointly developed with CPP’s fourth engineering branch has successfully launched operation in the water conveyance and distribution project in Yunnan Province (diverting from Dianzhong to southeast side of Kunming City).

XCMG Foundation’s R&D team has optimized and upgraded the equipment in accordance to the project’s geological and engineering needs, to not only solving construction risk, but also improving construction efficiency and service life of the components.

For more information, please visit XCMG.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1850247/image.jpg