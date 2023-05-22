Worldwide condemnation pours in after terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara

World leaders expressed solidarity with Türkiye and condemned a terror attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara, in which two police officers received minor injuries.

At 9.30 am local time (0630 GMT), one of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in the city on Sunday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the terror attack, stating in a post on X: "NATO stands in solidarity with #Türkiye in the fight against terrorism."

Azerbaijan denounced the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, stressing its enduring solidarity with Türkiye.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out near the Interior Ministry of our brotherly nation Türkiye," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We express our solidarity with Türkiye, as a country that has suffered from terrorism, and we always support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” it added.

Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands joined other countries and institutions in expressing solidarity with Türkiye after the suicide bomb attack.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the terror attack "in the strongest possible terms," saying that Germany stands with Türkiye.

"Terrible news from #Ankara, which has been hit by a terrorist attack today. We express our solidarity with the people of Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," said earlier the German Foreign Ministry.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also condemned the terror attack and said his country stands by Türkiye. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack and said he expected the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot expressed that "The Netherlands strongly condemns this horrible act, and expresses its solidarity with Türkiye. We wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The Romanian Foreign Ministry "strongly condemns" the attack, saying, "Romania stands in full solidarity with #Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Greece also issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist attack. "We express our solidarity with the people and Government of Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama "strongly" condemned the terror attack, saying "it should help many in Europe to better understand and support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism." Albanian Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Igli Hasani also condemned the terror attack, expressing full solidarity with Türkiye.

"Saddened to hear about the terrorist attacks in Ankara, Türkiye, but relieved to learn that the intended damage was largely averted by Turkish institutions,” said Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Sweden also condemned the terrorist attack, pledging long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wishing the injured a quick and full recovery.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country "strongly" condemns the terror attack. “We reaffirm our commitment to long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wish for quick and full recovery of the ones injured,” he added.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom stated that the country "stands firm in its long-term commitment and partnership" with Türkiye in fighting all forms of terrorism.

Condemnation by the EU

"Shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, Türkiye, this morning. Strongly condemn this cowardly attempt to inflict injury and death upon the Turkish people," European Council President Charles Michel said on X. He also expressed solidarity with the victims, their families, and Türkiye.

The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, said on X that "I vehemently condemn the brutal terrorist attack carried out against the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara," adding that the EU stands in solidarity with the families of the injured and the Turkish people as a whole.

The EU has condemned the terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with Türkiye, as well as wishing the injured a speedy recovery, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

"We support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism," noted Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, wishing recovery for injured officers.

Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation in Türkiye, also condemned the attack and wished the wounded police officers a speedy recovery.

"I am following the developments in Ankara very carefully. The Italian government strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X, adding that Italy stands in full solidarity with Türkiye.

Nacho Sanchez Amor, a Spanish politician and European Parliament member, was among those who condemned the terrorist attack.

"Appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara today ... We condemn all forms of terrorism and stand firmly in support of our friend and ally Türkiye in its fight against it," British Ambassador to Türkiye Jill Morris said in a post on X.

Solidarity with Türkiye

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the attack. In a statement, the ministry expressed full solidarity with the Turkish people and government, wishing all injured a speedy recovery.

It reiterated Egypt's rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that jeopardize stability and intimidate citizens.

Islamabad has condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack, saying "Pakistan stands resolutely with our Turkish brethren in their fight against the menace of terrorism," the country’s embassy in Ankara stated on X.

Caretaker Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also said in a separate statement on X: "I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, the resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge."

The US Embassy in Ankara also issued a statement on X, saying Washington "offer our condolences to those injured and wish them a speedy recovery. We stand in solidarity with Türkiye against terrorism."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry condemned "all forms of violence and terrorism that could destabilise security and stability."

Qatar condemned the terrorist attack and underlined its "firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons." The country's Foreign Ministry emphasised Qatar’s "solidarity and support for the Turkish government and people against terrorism."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the kingdom rejects all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism and pledged support to Türkiye in its efforts to eliminate terrorist elements.

In a written statement, the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and stressed support for Türkiye in the face of terrorism. The ministry underlined its confidence in Türkiye’s ability to confront and defeat terrorism, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah also reiterated his country’s support for all measures Ankara took to confront terrorist acts and maintain its security and stability.

Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara and affirmed the country’s "solidarity and support” with Türkiye in its efforts against terrorism.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed solidarity with the Turkish government and people following the attack and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

“The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Algerian Presidency also denounced the attack and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. “Algeria reaffirms its full solidarity with Türkiye, a brother country, following the perfidious terrorist attack?, and calls to continue to combine regional and international efforts to deal with terrorism, in all its forms, and put an end to its attempts to undermine the stability of states,” it said in a statement.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq also condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara and called in a statement for bolstering international cooperation “to combat terrorism and prevent their activities globally."

Source: TRTworld.com