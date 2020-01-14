World’s Greatest Videos(TM) Announces $100,000* 2019 Grand Prize Winner

The results of this year’s $100,000 USD* prize for the world’s greatest video

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / World’s Greatest Videos™ (WGV™) is pleased to announce the winner of the highly anticipated 2019 $100,000 USD* Grand Prize. The first global, cash-awarded, continually running short video competition, World’s Greatest Videos™ hosts Regional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests. The first-place winners from each of these contests go on to compete in the Grand Prize Contest held every December.

This year’s final five competitors were from countries across the world including the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico. The videos encompassed a variety of categories: Music, Comedy, Feel good, and Pets. The final winner was declared as Victor Franco from Brazil with his video Hello! Ma Baby, but it’s JAZZ.

19 year old Victor hails from the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. He comes from a family of musicians, and started singing in church when he was just three years old. Victor says he got a lot of support from his parents for his music over the years, and he wants to use part of the prize money to give back to them.

Other finalists include Lyricmjc from the United States, who won $3,000 in the June Monthly Contest. Lyric, the little girl featured in the video Down Syndrome ABILITIES! has Down Syndrome. In the last year, she’s learned to match the pitch of different tunes, and articulate the words and phrases of songs.

Beccabsmithmusic, from the U.K., has won several prizes for over $300. She says was inspired to share her talent after her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and she performed for the residents at her nursing home. Her video can be accessed here.

ToshiroFlores is from Mexico and won 1st place for $3,000 in our May monthly contest. Hermes Flores, Toshiro’s owner, manages a fan page for Toshiro, which has followers from all over the world. Watch the video here.

Ansel Mckenzie, aka zzfrosty won $10,000 in the February contest. Ansel is not only a content creator, but an aspiring entrepreneur as well. He says that he used his prize money to invest better production for his videos and his business. His video can be seen here.

World’s Greatest Videos™ gave away over 3,500 cash prizes with estimated dollar amount of over $267,000 in the first (Beta) year to short-form video creators from all over the world. The platform particularly prides itself on being a true community, where the members who watch and react to videos are just as important to the user experience as the members who create videos. But according to the company’s 27-year-old founder Makayla Allen, there’s a lot more to World’s Greatest Videos™ that makes it stand out from its competitors.

“We are truly inclusive, and take a firm stance against any type of bullying or negative comments,” Allen explains. “Our goal is to offer a safe, comfortable environment for creators and viewers alike, so for that reason we only allow positive comments and reactions to our members’ videos.”

For more information about World’s Greatest Videos™ and to view the winning videos, visit the website at www.wgvs.com.

About the Company

Launched on January 1, 2019, by 27-year-old Makayla Allen, World’s Greatest Videos™ awards 21 cash prizes every week. First-place winners from Regional Weekly Contests and Global Challenge Contests become eligible for the annual Grand Prize which is announced in December.

As the first global, short-form, continuously running, cash-awarded video contest, World’s Greatest Videos™ is on a mission to expose people all over the globe to different cultures and what those cultures find entertaining. The site does not permit bullying, and only allows positive comments in order for it to appeal to all family members.

The company’s app and website are global, and operate in the top 20 languages across the world.

