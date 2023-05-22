Woman and her 3 granddaughters killed in Israeli airstrike on civilian car in southern Lebanon

A woman and her three young granddaughters were killed and two other people were injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a civilian car in southern Lebanon, according to local media reports. The official Lebanese News Agency reported that 'Israeli occupying forces committed a massacre' on Sunday evening when they targeted a civilian car on the Ainatha-Aytroun road in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border. 'The victims are a woman and her three granddaughters, aged 10, 12, and 14 years old," it said. 'The Israeli airstrike also led to the injury of the mother of the three children and the journalist Samir Ayoub, who is a relative of the victims and was in another car," the agency added. As of 1740GMT, the Israeli army has not commented on the news report. Since Oct. 8 the Israeli-Lebanese border has seen intermittent exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions, the deadliest since Hezbollah and Israel fought a full-scale war in 2006.

Source: Anadolu Agency