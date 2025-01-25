Winter Storm Set to Drench Southern California with Rain and Snow

Los Angeles: A winter storm is anticipated to hit Southern California over the weekend, bringing much-needed rain to the region’s drought-stricken areas but also posing a threat of flash floods.

According to Anadolu Agency, the storm’s arrival could mark the end of California’s prolonged period of deadly wildfires, though it introduces the risk of flooding in areas recently affected by the blazes.

Flood watch alerts have been issued for regions within Los Angeles impacted by wildfires earlier this month. These fires, fueled by hurricane-force winds, erupted after an unprecedented seven-month dry spell in parts of Southern California. The 24-hour flood watch is set to commence at 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, focusing on areas affected by the Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,448 acres and is 79% contained, and the Eaton Fire, which has consumed 14,021 acres and is 95% contained.

The National Weather Service has highlighted the potential for mudslides as a primary concern for these flood watches. While the conditions for flooding are favorable, they are not guaranteed, with federal forecasters estimating a 10% to 20% chance of significant flooding and debris flow. The weather service office in Oxnard emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the storm, urging preparations for possible adverse outcomes.

Additional areas under the flood watch include the burn scar from September’s Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest above the San Gabriel Valley and the Hughes Fire area northwest of Los Angeles, which has burned 10,396 acres and is 79% contained as of Friday. Los Angeles County and neighboring cities such as Pasadena and Baldwin Park are distributing sandbags to residents bracing for potential mudflows.

Rainfall is expected to commence in Los Angeles County on Saturday afternoon, with an increase in intensity on Sunday, potentially bringing “moderate to locally heavy rain and small hail or graupel.” Urban areas like Los Angeles could receive a quarter-inch of rain, while San Diego might see up to an inch, with heavier downpours anticipated on Sunday.

The storm also triggers winter storm warnings for the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountain ranges, affecting communities including Wrightwood, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Running Springs, and Lake Arrowhead. Snowfall is expected, with the 48-hour warnings effective from 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. Predictions suggest up to 18 inches of snow could accumulate above 6,000 feet, and up to 6 inches above 4,000 feet, during the period from Saturday afternoon to Monday afternoon.