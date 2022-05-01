Winning teams of Smart Karabakh hackathon visit Shusha

Published by

Azer News

The winning teams of the Smart Karabakh hackathon, held withinthe TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, visitedShusha with representatives from AzInTelecom LLC, Azernews reports,citing the Digital Development and Transport Ministry. As part of the visit, they visited Shusha Fortress, Jidir Duzu(horse race field), Molla Panah Vagif’s Mausoleum, and YukharyGovhar Agha Mosque. Some 70 competitors from 30 teams tried to turn their digitalknowledge into a real project at the Smart Karabakh Hackathon,which kicked off on May 25. During the 50-hour competition, anumber of “smart solu…

