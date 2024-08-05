Winners in 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Announced

Winners to Be Celebrated at a Ceremony in New York on September 16

Winners in the 2024 (ninth annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, “the Olympics for human resources,” have been announced. FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winners in the 2024 (ninth annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers , “the Olympics for human resources,” were announced today. The awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Among the organizations with multiple Gold Stevie wins are Bank of America (9), Everise (4), pladis (4), Apexon (3), Digital Hands (3), ecosio (3), Enerjisa Uretim (3), LMI (3), Peak on Air (3), SOCAR Türkiye (3), TurkTraktor (3), Abu Dhabi Customs (2), Arkas Holding (2), Ayala Land, Inc. – Makati Development Corporation (2), Benefex (2), Capital One (2), Cathay United Bank (2), DHL Global Forwarding, Freight (2), Doğuş Holding (2), ENERJISA ENERJI (2), Entek Elektrik (2), Gamefam (2), GCash (Mynt – Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.) (2), HALKBANK (2), Octopus Energy (2), ResultsCX (2), Seer Medical (2), Tata Consultancy Services (2), Wells Fargo (2), and Wesley, LLC (2).

For a full list of winners by category, visit https://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

Winners will be celebrated during a ceremony on Monday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Tickets are now on sale . The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations in 35 nations and territories were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 130 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include :

Employer of the Year Categories

HR Achievement Categories

HR Individual Categories

HR Team Categories

Solution Provider Categories

Solutions, Implementations, and Training Programs or Media Categories

Thought Leadership Categories

Stevie Award placements in the 31 Employer of the Year categories were be determined by a unique blending of the ratings of professionals and the votes of the general public. More than 34,000 votes were cast this year by members of the public for their favorite employer.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

A sponsor of the 9th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers is HiBob.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore

Nina@StevieAwards.com

703 547 8389

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9a9c552-21f4-41b6-afaf-dfaf8746a185

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9198786