Willie Wilson is promising another $1 million in free gas but his giveaways raise campaign questions

Published by

Chicago Tribune

Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced he will be giving away another $1 million in gas this Saturday, a move that will provide some relief for city motorists but also, once again, raises thorny questions about Wilson providing handouts to potential voters. In March, Wilson gave away $1.2 million in free gas over two events at several city and suburban gas stations. Citing skyrocketing gasoline prices in recent months, Wilson — who has a history of practicing sometimes unorthodox, grassroots philanthropy — said he is just trying to help struggling residents. But this…

Read More