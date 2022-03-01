Why you might prefer driving in Denmark than in the UAE

Relaxnews

According to new research, driving a car in Denmark or Finland is much less stressful than taking the wheel in the United Arab Emirates. The latter country is reportedly home to the world’s most stressful driving experience, due to congested roads and a particularly high rate of fatal accidents. The ranking, published by Confused.com — an insurance and financial services comparison platform — shows that the level of driving stress varies greatly from country to country. Drivers have every reason to be stressed when driving in the United Arab Emirates, as it has the most congested roads (the …

