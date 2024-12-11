West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WA_ECS) Celebrated as Milestone for Sustainable Energy Development, with Two Projects Signed

The West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WA-ECS), held in Lomé, Togo, from December 3-5, brought together governments and international energy leaders for three days of discussions and debate, addressing project development challenges in the ECOWAS region, promoting sustainable energy growth across West Africa, with two projects already signed.

LOMÉ, TOGO – EQS Newswire – 11 December 2024 – On Tuesday 3 December, after welcome remarks from Abdoulaye Sylla, Portfolio Manager & Head of Corporate Development, EnergyNet, the work began.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank Group, Kwawu Mensan Gaba, Practice Manager, Africa West Energy Unit, expressed the Group’s strong commitment to building a sustainable energy future for West Africa.

“Since 2020, we have mobilised more than $5 billion for energy projects in West Africa. Through our Mission 300 initiative, launched in Washington DC in April 2024, in partnership with the African Development Bank Group, we aim to gather large-scale and innovative financing to deliver universal access to electricity in the region. This initiative, which is integral to our vision of a just energy transition, combines investments, reforms, and technological solutions to guarantee reliable, sustainable and affordable energy for all.”

H.E. Honourable Sédiko Douka, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalisation, ECOWAS, highlighted the challenge for communities in the ECOWAS region where, despite the vast energy resources available, only 56% of households have access to electricity.

“The recent initiative by the African Development Bank and the World Bank to provide electricity to 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa – half the continent’s population without access – is highly commendable. We hope to receive a proportionate share of this effort, which will benefit 100 million people in West Africa, based on the size of our population and current levels of access.”

H.E. Honourable Robert Koffi Messan Eklo, Minister of Mines & Energy Resources, Togolese Republic, gave the ministerial opening and called for commitment and change.

“The time has come to turn words into action. I solemnly call on all the stakeholders present to make a solid commitment to embrace this energy transformation. To policymakers, I urge you to create the favourable conditions for investment and innovation. To private investors, I call upon you to seize the opportunities offered by our rapidly changing energy sector. And to technical and financial partners, I call upon you to provide continuous support for our efforts.”

The summit was honoured by the presence of H.E. Honourable Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, Prime Minister, Togolese Republic, who highlighted Togo’s significance in the region.

“Togo stands out as a major energy hub, thanks to its world-class infrastructure dedicated to the transhipment and storage of hydrocarbons. Its dual expertise, both port and offshore, provides a secure fuel supply for both West Africa and the entire Atlantic corridor. Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Mr Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic, Togo is fully committed to facilitating investment by providing a transparent and attractive regulatory framework, encouraging local innovations so that our energy solutions can be adapted to our current needs, and fostering regional and international exchanges so that we can move forward together.”

By the close of the summit, on Thursday 5 December, progress had already been made,

Tchapo Singo, Director General of Energy, Ministry of Mines & Energy Resources, summarised findings and actions to be taken, including guidelines for securing fuel and energy supplies, strengthening inter-state cooperation, committing to policy and regulatory reforms, focusing on skills developments, and increasing the role of natural gas, a key component of the region’s energy future.

“We are delighted that the Summit provided an ideal framework for Togo to take concrete action by signing two memorandums of understanding: one with HAIER as part of a partnership to strengthen Togo’s technological capacity in the field of renewable energies, particularly for solar power plants; and another with RELP, providing technical and institutional support to the Ministry of Mines & Energy Resources with the aim of providing universal access to electricity. Togo has also made a commitment to young people in the energy sector by immediately offering internships and jobs to 50 young people.”

Closing the ceremony, H.E. Honourable Mawusi Kakatsi, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Mines & Energy Resources, expressed his thanks to the World Bank Group and said:

“We all understand that it is together, in a spirit of cooperation, that we will be able to accelerate the process and achieve the results desired by each of our countries, as well as to build the sustainable and prosperous energy future that is expected by our respective populations. Once again, I would like to reiterate the heartfelt gratitude of the Togolese Government to each and every one of you for taking part.

Please allow me to extend our congratulations to the leaders of EnergyNet, our partner in organising this summit.”

