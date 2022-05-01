We will never force Syrian refugees to leave Turkey – Erdogan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey will never push Syrian refugees to go back to their countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Addressing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in the capital Ankara, the president slammed the opposition parties’ recent calls to send refugees and migrants back. “As long as we are in power, you will not be able to send these brothers back from this country,” he said. “When these brothers of ours want to return on their own initiative, they will return anyway,” he said, adding “but we will never hand them over…

