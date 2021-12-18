‘We are seeds, who’ll grow and blossom’

Philippine Star

As human rights workers and the concept of human rights itself are being challenged and systematically attacked in many parts of the world, countless numbers have been martyred. Many more have been abducted, arrested, tortured, charged with unbelievable crimes, jailed indefinitely. Still, year after year, more and more stand up defiantly and push on, valiantly confronting the threats, vilification and varied forms of harassment, including relentless red-tagging (specifically in the Philippines). This year, the French and German governments have chosen 15 human rights defenders from across the …

