Wanted DHKP-C terrorist apprehended in Istanbul

Turkish police nabbed a wanted terrorist of a far-left terror group Friday as part of an anti-terror operation in Istanbul, according to security sources.

Counter-terrorism squads apprehended Oya Aslan, a so-called high-ranking official in the DHKP-C terror group, at a house in the Ikitelli district where she was reportedly hiding for three years, according to the sources who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Aslan was on the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorist list.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Police also arrested Yuksel Dogan, another DHKP-C suspect, who was hiding in the same house, and seized organizational documents and digital tools, the sources added.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, which martyred a Turkish security guard. The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Source: Anadolu Agency