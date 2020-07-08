Walter Candelu Joins SAFR From RealNetworks As Area Vice President For The Middle East

New Dubai Office Will Support Regional Expansion

Walter Candelu

SEATTLE, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAFR® from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), the world’s premier facial recognition and computer vision platform for live video, today announced the addition of Walter Candelu as Area Vice President for the Middle East. Mr. Candelu brings experience and leadership to the new SAFR office in Dubai. He will drive its growing sales and business development initiatives across the Middle East Region.

Mr. Candelu will be based in Dubai, UAE and will focus on expanding the SAFR reseller channel, partner network, and regional sales and marketing programs. Prior to joining SAFR, he held senior positions with leading security companies where he successfully drove the exponential growth of their technical capabilities and revenue. Most recently he was the Head of Sales and Business Development for G4S with a successful track record of large-scale deployments for security operations and infrastructure.

“Walter’s knowledge of the security and loss prevention industry across the Middle East combined with his engineering background makes him a great fit for our team,” said Jose Larrucea, Senior Vice president of International Sales for RealNetworks. “The Middle East video surveillance market is set to grow 17% per year with over 50 million cameras installed by the end of 2021. Walter is uniquely qualified to help security professionals use AI to capitalize on their infrastructure investment.”

“The physical security is undergoing a major transformation with advancements in visual intelligence,” Candelu said. “SAFR is leading the pack with the best computer vision platform for mission-critical applications. I am excited to join RealNetworks at this time of transformation and I look forward to making SAFR the AI platform of choice among security leaders.”

About SAFR

SAFR ( www.safr.com ) is the world’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

