Walee Financial Services’ Hakeem Wins Singapore FinTech Festival Excellence Award for Emerging Fintech Products

Historic Win for Pakistan’s Fintech Sector as Hakeem’s Pioneering Islamic Nano-Financing Solution Garners Global Recognition

Hakeem wins big for Pakistan @ SFF 24

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walee Financial Services proudly announces that its groundbreaking fintech product, Hakeem, has won the Emerging FinTech Award at the 2024 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) Excellence Awards. Presented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in collaboration with PwC Singapore and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), this honor spotlights Hakeem as a transformative force for financial inclusion through its innovative, ethical approach to nano-financing.

As Pakistan’s only representative among a distinguished pool of global finalists, Hakeem’s recognition is a milestone for the country’s fintech industry and underscores its potential on the global stage. Hakeem is the world’s first Shariah-compliant nano-financing app, uniquely designed to empower underserved communities with ethical, accessible financial solutions. Built on a Shariah-compliant trading model, Hakeem provides individuals with financial opportunities that respect their values, establishing a pathway to financial empowerment that is both inclusive and responsible.

“Winning the Emerging FinTech Award at the Singapore FinTech Festival is a proud achievement for Walee Financial Services and for Pakistan,” said Noshad Minhas, CEO of Walee Financial Services. “This award affirms our mission to provide impactful, Shariah-compliant financial solutions that promote financial empowerment and inclusion,” said Waqas Ramzan who is Head of Operations at Hakeem. “Hakeem is more than a product—it’s our promise to build financial independence and dignity for those that need it most,” added Khushba Hayat who is Partner, Investments at Walee Financial Services.

About Walee Group

Walee Financial Services is a subsidiary of Walee Technologies, it is a licensed Non-Banking Financial Company (Investment Finance Services) fintech offering innovative financial solutions with a focus on Islamic finance. Through its digital Islamic nano-financing products, Walee Financial Services aims to provide accessible and ethical financial support to individuals and small businesses. By leveraging advanced technology and aligning with Islamic principles, Walee Financial Services empowers communities, promotes financial inclusion, and contributes to sustainable economic development in Pakistan.

