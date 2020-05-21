Volleyball: Toncek Stern leaves Halkbank

Halkbank men’s volleyball team announced that Slovenian player Toncek Stern will not be in the squad next season.

The club on Thursday said Stern successfully fulfilled his duties both in training and matches.

Halkbank also thanked the Slovenian international player for his contribution to the team and wished success in his further sports career.

Stern, 24, joined the Turkish club from Polish team BKS Visla Bydgoszcz in January 2020.

Source: Anadolu Agency