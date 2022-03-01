Visit of Azerbaijani president to Turkey to strengthen bilateral ties – opinion

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey will serve to further strengthen relations between the two fraternal countries, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told Trend. According to Osmanov, the fraternal relations between the countries are an example for the whole world. “At the same time, the union between fraternal Turkey and Azerbaijan was formalized by the signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021. There are very close relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and this plays an important role in bringing relations between the two countries to t…

